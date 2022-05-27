$1.3M Raleigh home listed on Zillow for $17,000 in latest scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A Raleigh home that is worth more than a million dollars was listed for sale for just $17,000. With the market being so hot, scammers are out in full force.

The latest target of scammers is homes that are not for sale.

On Zillow, there was a for sale by owner listing for a 3,200 square foot home, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, right along with the highly desired area of Glenwood Avenue very close to the heart of downtown Raleigh. The listing says it’s been reduced to a cash sale price of $17,000, despite Zillow’s estimated current value being more than $1.3 million.

The price tag is the first big red flag that this is a scam, and the next red flags are the spelling and grammatical errors in the listing as it states, “Selling inexpensively because my family own (sic) many properties across the county,” along with “this is done as a tax rite (sic) off.”

