$1.4 billion in funding announced for NC highways, bridges

Highways and bridges across the state have received $1.4 billion in funding for projects (Photo: WWAY)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — Over $1 billion in funding has been awarded to North Carolina for highway and bridge projects.

The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This grant is a huge win for North Carolina, providing major funding for necessary improvements to our highways and bridges,” Senator Tillis said. “As a member of the bipartisan infrastructure group, I worked hard to ensure the package improved North Carolina’s roads, highways, and bridges for generations to come, and I applaud the DOT and the FHWA for their continued investment in our great state.”

A breakdown of the $1.4 billion grant includes: