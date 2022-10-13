$1.4 billion in funding announced for NC highways, bridges

Highways and bridges across the state have received $1.4 billion in funding for projects (Photo: WWAY)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — Over $1 billion in funding has been awarded to North Carolina for highway and bridge projects.

 The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This grant is a huge win for North Carolina, providing major funding for necessary improvements to our highways and bridges,” Senator Tillis said. “As a member of the bipartisan infrastructure group, I worked hard to ensure the package improved North Carolina’s roads, highways, and bridges for generations to come, and I applaud the DOT and the FHWA for their continued investment in our great state.”

A breakdown of the $1.4 billion grant includes:

  1. National Highway Performance Program: $772.6 million
  2. Surface Transportation Block Grant Program: $375.8 million
  3. Highway Safety Improvement Program: $80.5 million
  4. Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $7 million
  5. Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement: $56.9 million
  6. Metropolitan Planning: $7.8 million
  7. National Highway Freight Program: $36.9 million
  8. Carbon Reduction Program: $33.5 million
  9. PROTECT Formula Program: $38.1 million
