100 Black Men of Coastal NC hold Juneteenth Golf Tourney to raise scholarship money for students

The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for African Americans in Southeastern North Carolina.

(Photo: WWAY)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A scholarship golf tournament took over the Castle Bay Golf Course on Thursday, June 16th, 2022, just ahead of the Juneteenth Holiday.

The event was held by the non-profit called, “100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina”.

They strive to build character, college and job readiness with a variety of skills within communities of color, especially in young men.

The scholarship golf outing that was held Thursday was to raise money for the young men to extend their education.

Stan Hickson, the Vice President of Programs for the organization stated, “We are a mentoring organization- we raise money to give out scholarships and help (the young men) go to a four year school, a two year school or a technical school”.

The organization’s motto is “What they see, is what they’ll be”, meaning that by providing the young men with good examples and positive inspiring role models, they hope it will lead them to wanting to pursue a healthy and successful lifestyle for themselves.

Nick Rhodes, the Vice President of Operations for the organization said, “We have some prominent people in the community who come out and talk to our students, so they can see what they can be.”

There was also a raffle with prizes held at the event, as well as food and accommodations for the students and mentors.

Organizers say they try to hold their golf outing event close to the Juneteenth Holiday each year and were pleased with this year’s turn out.

