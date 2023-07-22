$10,000 grant awarded to establish Greater Topsail Area Community Garden

Residents plant veggies and flowers in Leland's community garden. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – Topsail residents in need will soon be able to enjoy fresh produce from their very own community garden.

The Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island, Surf City Rotary Club and Share the Table have received a $10,000 grant from the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, to be used to establish the Greater Topsail Area Community Garden in Hampstead. Through community volunteer leadership, the garden project’s goal is to grow and harvest fresh produce for Share the Table, which feeds neighbors in need in Pender and Onslow Counties.

The partnership between the Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island, Surf City Rotary, and Share the Table reflects a shared commitment to address food insecurity and promote healthy living in our local communities. With the support of the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, this project will create a sustainable solution to meet the nutritional needs of families and individuals who struggle to access fresh, healthy food options.

The Greater Topsail Area Community Garden will serve as a vibrant hub for community volunteers, fostering collaboration, education, and engagement, as individuals of all ages learn about sustainable garden practices, and promote environmental stewardship.

“We are thrilled to partner with Share the Table and receive this grant from Kiwanis Children’s Fund,” Community Garden Director Cathi Litcher said. Litcher also currently serves as the Community Liaison for the Kiwanis Club of Topsail Island Area. “ The Greater Topsail Area Garden will address the pressing issue of food insecurity in our region and empower our community members to take an active role in their health and nutrition. Together, we can significantly impact our neighbor’s healthy food choices.”

The funds will be allocated toward essential infrastructure and resources for the community garden, including constructing raised garden beds, a greenhouse, and irrigation systems and procuring high-quality seeds and plants. Future educational programs and workshops will be offered through Share the Table to guide individuals in food selection, preservation, and healthy cooking practices.

“We are extremely grateful to the Kiwanis Children’s Fund for their generous grant,” Share the Table Executive Director Dawn Ellis said. “Through this collaboration, we will create an inclusive space that brings our community together while promoting food security and healthy fresh produce choices. The Greater Topsail Area Community Garden will symbolize unity, where people from all walks of life can connect and learn from one another.”

“Our Rotary club members are excited about this opportunity to serve and grow needed food while enjoying healthful outdoor activity. Our volunteers will benefit as much as our neighbors in need,” Surf City Rotary Club President Hugh Hawthorne said.

Infrastructure for the garden will be complete in the summer, and planting will begin in the fall of 2023.