$100,000 Powerball winner announced in Brunswick County

(Photo: NC Education Lottery)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leon Commerford III of Southport took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the August 5th Powerball drawing.

Commerford bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Murphy Express on North Howe Street in Southport. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Commerford arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers an estimated $1.72 billion jackpot, or $756.6 million in cash. The jackpot represents the second largest in U.S. history.