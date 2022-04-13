Delco traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

DELCO, NC (WWAY) – On April 10th, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on routine patrol on Andrew Jackson Highway near Water Tank Road in Delco.

The deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle, and after observing the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The driver of the vehicle was Stephanie Marie Serrato, 31, of Leland.

The deputy located methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Serrato was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Serrato received an $8,500.00 secured bond.