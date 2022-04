Cooper declares ‘National Volunteer Week’ to celebrate volunteers across the state

There are many opportunities for people to mark the week.

Local volunteers collecting data at a living shoreline. (Photo: North Carolina Coastal Federation)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has declared April 17th through 23rd as National Volunteer Week in North Carolina to celebrate the important work volunteers do across the state and encourage more North Carolinians to volunteer.

“When we work together, we build a stronger state for all,” Governor Cooper said. “I am grateful for all the volunteers across our state and encourage North Carolinians to spend time volunteering. Whether you’re donating to a local food bank, assisting with disaster recovery, giving blood or helping seniors, there are many ways to help out your community.”

VolunteerNC, an agency within the Office of the Governor, promotes community service and volunteering across North Carolina.

The agency has more information on volunteer opportunities across the state including volunteering onsite, outdoors, from home or virtually.

Volunteer needs vary across the state from working at a local food bank to helping rebuild homes damaged by severe weather.

More than 2.8 million North Carolina volunteers have contributed over 265 million hours of service in 2021, meaning 35% of North Carolinians volunteered last year.

More than 30% of North Carolinians participated in local groups or organizations and over 50% of North Carolinians donated $25 or more to charities.

Visit VolunteerNC’s website to learn more about volunteer opportunities in the state.