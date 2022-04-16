12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people have been shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people have been detained and authorities do not believe the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre was random.

Holbrook said no fatalities have been reported but that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition.

Police urged anyone still sheltering inside the mall to call 911 so that authorities could find them.