12th Annual Novant Health Wilmington Marathon kickng off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear’s largest running event of the year will be kicking off Friday night in Downtown Wilmington with the one-mile Kids Glow Run and Runner’s Expo.

The 12th Annual Novant Health Wilmington Marathon will start at Johnny Mercers Pier in Wrightsville Beach tomorrow morning. There will be a full and half marathon. The route will take runners across the Port City, and finish at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Downtown Wilmington.

Crews were out at the finish line this afternoon, getting everything squared away for the four-thousand runners that are registered.

“The one mile is tonight, then the big race is tomorrow. The half, the full, the relay, and the 5K. We’re doing the finish line setup here; the expo is going on at the Wilmington Convention Center. So, we’re getting all the finish line logistics set up, sponsors set up, all of our food for the finish line, all the goods,” said Tom Clifford, Race Director.

The race will cause traffic delays in some areas, so be sure to give yourself extra time when you head out the door in Saturday morning.

Details on the road closures and detours can be found by clicking here .