14th annual ‘Strut for Kids’ race returning to Wilmington, benefiting Cape Fear children with cancer

The annual Strut for Kids race is returning to Wilmington for the 14th year (Photo: Strut for Kids)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 14th annual Strut for Kids race and fun run is coming back to Wilmington.

The one-mile fun run and 5k will take place on March 18th at Long Leaf Park.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Cape Fear Region, helping kids in Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of the annual Cardinal Strut under its new name, ‘Strut for Kidz,’” said Amy Bedingfield, CCP Board Member and 2023 Race Chair. “By registering, you are having a direct impact on our children battling cancer in the Cape Fear Region.”

CCP and Strut for Kids merged in fall 2022 to consolidate operations and serve childhood cancer families throughout the Carolinas more efficiently and effectively. The Carolina-based cancer nonprofit provides funds for travel, food, lodging, and other support needed by children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

For more information and registration, click HERE.