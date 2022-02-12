166 dogs removed from SC property in alleged ‘puppy mill’ investigation

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman following an investigation into an alleged “puppy mill” located at 281 Tater Hill Mountain Road, according to a post from the department.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Enforcement Unit began an investigation into a complaint of animal neglect Monday.

Deputies immediately responded to the location and attempted to make contact with the property owner, the post said.

While at the residence, deputies observed several well-fed dogs living in poor conditions and could see further down the property that there were additional dogs living in kennels, the sheriff’s office said.

