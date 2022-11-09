$178 million school bond passes, to bring new schools to Pender County

A Pender County School Bond passed on Tuesday, set to bring two new schools to the county

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents in Pender County voted in favor of a $178 million school bond on Tuesday’s ballot.

According to the unofficial vote count, just over 54% of voters were in favor of the bond, which will be used for the construction of a new elementary and middle school in Pender County.

Renovations are also planned at Topsail Middle School, Rocky Point Elementary School and Burgaw Middle School.

“Thank you to the residents of Pender County for supporting education and Pender County Schools,” interim superintendent Dr. Michael Bracy said. “Tuesday was the culmination of a lot of hard work, and we’re not finished. This is an exciting time to be part of Pender County Schools and this bond will help our district continue to be one of the education leaders in our region.”

According to a press release, the planned construction of the first project is set to begin in June 2023, with the first school estimated to open in June 2025. The completion of all projects is scheduled for the Fall of 2027.