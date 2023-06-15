1865 Society of Pender to host its first Juneteenth Celebration

The 1865 Society of Pender County, Inc. will hold their inaugural Juneteenth Celebration later this month. (Photo: MGN)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The 1865 Society of Pender County, Inc. has announced they will host their inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on the grounds of the Historic Courthouse in Burgaw.

Karen Malloy, president of the society, says this celebration holds a very special meaning for many.

“The purpose of this celebration is to educate, celebrate, and engage present and future generations keeping alive the relevant culture and rich history and heritage of African Americans.”

The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse in Burgaw, which is located at 100 S. Wright Street in Burgaw.

This celebration is designed to bring local residents and surrounding communities together for a day of sharing and learning.

Organizers say the scheduled events are intergenerational and inclusive for all.