2-month-old rescue emu gets wheelchair thanks to some North Carolina followers

FRANKLIN, NC (WWAY) — A 2-month-old baby emu named Lemu, was rescued by Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary (BVFAS) in very poor condition.

Lemu was found in Wisconsin, where he was kept in a tote bag with a slipped tendon and was half the size of his other siblings. No rehab was done, and Rhonda, the Founder of BVFAS for special needs animals, believes there to be more to the story.

Desperate, Rhonda put out a plea for transport via social media, to get Lemu from Wisconsin to North Carolina, where several of her loyal followers rallied behind her to step up and help. A 4-leg transport was needed to get Lemu right where he belonged, at BVFAS.

Though transport was no longer an issue, Lemu still needed a device to help him get back on his feet and aid him in his rehab recovery journey. With 7 goats at BVFAS already in wheelchairs, Rhonda and her team knew just what to do.

Lemu got himself a fully supportive wheelchair from Walkin’ Pets, to help him take his very first steps, and learn to live independently with the others at the sanctuary. However, instead of walking, he took off running! The wheelchair now allows Lemu to live a life that is suitable for him and his special needs.