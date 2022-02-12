2 New Hanover stores fined for price-scanning errors

(STARNEWS) — Two stores in New Hanover County were among 22 fined for price-scanning errors following an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division.

According to a Friday news release from the department, the state collected fines from Dollar General, Walmart, Target, Family Dollar and Tractor Supply stores in 16 counties after finding “excessive” price-scanner errors resulted in customers being overcharged.

The department conducts “periodic, unannounced” price-scanner inspections to check for accuracy between the advertised price and the price that rings up at the scanner.

