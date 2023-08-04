2 U.S. Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China

Both are accused of passing along national defense info in exchange for cash.

2 U.S. Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China (Photo: MGN)

LOS ANGELES, CA (ABC News) — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to allegedly spying for China, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Both are accused of having passed along national defense information to Chinese intelligence officials in return for cash payments, though their cases are separate.

Jinchao “Patrick” Wei, a 22-year-old petty officer 2nd class, was arrested Wednesday and charged with espionage — more specifically, conspiracy to and committing the communication of defense information to aid a foreign government.

According to officials, citing the indictment against him, Wei served as a machinist’s mate aboard the amphibious ship USS Essex, which is currently receiving maintenance at Naval Base San Diego.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, of Monterey Park, California, was also arrested Wednesday, by FBI and NCIS agents, and is charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe by a public official, officials said, according to Zhao’s indictment.

