2 women accused of stabbing man in Myrtle Beach

Amber Nicole Mullins & Ashley Lynn Cline (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Jail)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of stabbing a man Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Police were called Monday to a home on Blynn Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to the warrants. Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, and Ashley Lynn Cline are accused of getting into an argument with a man, which led to the stabbing.

During an argument, Mullins allegedly told the victim “hold on ***** I’ve got some thing for you,” according to the warrants.

