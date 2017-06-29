General Assembly OKs method for Sunday morning alcohol sales

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Buying alcohol on Sunday mornings could soon be reality in some North Carolina locales now that the General Assembly has approved legislation laying out how cities and counties could move up sales times for beer, wine or mixed drinks.

The Senate agreed Wednesday night to slight changes in a wide-ranging alcoholic beverage bill.

The measure now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

If it becomes law, county commissioners and city councils could pass ordinances allowing restaurants and retailers to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon.

The measure also targets distilleries by letting them sell five bottles a year to distillery tour visitors, up from one currently and bypassing further the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Help is on the way’: Cooper tours Matthew’s lasting impact in Fair Bluff
Read More»
NC Seal money
20 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
NC lawmakers finish budget veto override
Read More»
Gov. Roy Cooper
3 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Governor to veto North Carolina budget; override likely
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments