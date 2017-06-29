ICYMI: Watch the entire GenX Forum hosted by WWAY, StarNews and WHQR

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are still plenty of questions about GenX in the area’s drinking water, but there are far more answers after WWAY, the StarNews and WHQR hosted a GenX Forum Wednesday night.

More than 400 people turned out for the two-hour event at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium. They heard dozens of questions from a panel of 16 experts in various fields. And there were dozens more questions we didn’t have time to ask but will continue to work to get answers on.

The panel included:

Mike Brown: CFPUA Board Chair

Dr. Philip Brown: NHRMC Chief Physician Executive

Kemp Burdette: Cape Fear Riverkeeper

Larry Cahoon: UNCW professor

Natalie English: Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

Jim Flechtner: CFPUA Executive Director

Mike Giles: NC Coastal Federation

Stan Harts: UNCW Environmental Health & Safety Director

Sheila Holman: NC Assistant Secretary of the Environment

Dr. Detlef Knappe: NC State University professor, part of team that detected GenX in the Cape Fear River

Bill Saffo: Wilmington Mayor

Phillip Tarte: New Hanover County Health Director

Woody White: New Hanover County Commission Chair

Dr. Joseph Wilde-Ramsing: Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations

Representatives from Chemours, the company that makes GenX, were invited to attend the forum, but they chose not to. We also invited the American Chemistry Council, which is a trade association that Chemours is part of. The ACC never responded to our invitation.

You can watch the entire forum via the video player above.