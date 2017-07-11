Wrightsville Beach approves 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman has approved an ordinance allowing restaurants to sell alcohol earlier on Sunday mornings.

According to Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens, the board made the decision at Monday night’s meeting. The ordinance goes into effect starting this Sunday, July 16.

This comes after Governor Roy Cooper recently signed Senate Bill 155, also known as the “Brunch Bill”, into law, letting local governments decide whether or not to allow it.

On July 18, Wilmington City Council will consider the Brunch Bill.

Other cities, like Surf City, Raleigh and Carrboro have already approved the change.

