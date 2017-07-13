Crews respond to fire at condemned Carolina Surf condos

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Crews responded to an early morning fire in Carolina Beach Thursday.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the fire happened at a structure on the 200 block of Carolina Beach Ave. South just before 3:30 a.m.

Crews had the fire contained just before 4:00 a.m., but are still working.

A viewer who sent WWAY pictures of the incident says the building is Carolina Surf condos.

Earlier this month, the condos were deemed no longer safe and evacuated. Structural evaluations were conducted and corrosion has been detected on the steel of the building.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

