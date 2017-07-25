Teen with autism wishes for cards from all over for 16th birthday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teen with autism in New Hanover County only has one birthday wish each year and this year he is turning 16.

Dante Brown, 15, lives in New Hanover County and wants nothing more than to get mail on his birthday. He loves getting birthday cards in the mail from anyone who will send them to him. Every time he gets mail, Dante sings the ‘We’ve got mail’ song from Blues Clues.

Dante is about to turn 16 on August 1. His mom Linda Lee has reached out to the Facebook community asking for as many birthday cards as possible for his sweet 16.

Last year, Dante got about 60 or 70 cards from people all over the country. This year, they are hoping for even more from all over the world.

If you would like to send him a card, here is the address:

14 Apple Rd Castle Hayne NC 28429

We will update this story after his birthday. Dante’s mom said they have already gotten a huge response from the community.