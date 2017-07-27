Local softball team headed to the World Series

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Debs are off to Alexandria, Louisiana to play in the Dixie Softball World Series.

The team is a combination of South Columbus and East Columbus Dixie softball teams. Opening ceremonies will be held Friday night in Alexandria, Louisiana. Organizers say the team left Thursday morning at 7:30am. Columbus County Debs, now North Carolina, play against Virginia on Saturday.

The girls are current and former students of South Columbus High School and East Columbus High School. The Debs include Alexis Suggs, Alex Chestnutt, Lindsey Jones, Callie Sumner, Kelsey Carroll, Amanda Watts, Kailey Paul, Morgan Nye, Lauren Smith Paige Gore and Hailey Sarvis.

Good luck, ladies!