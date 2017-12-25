Heat for the Holidays Winners Announced

Heat for the Holidays Winner announced. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY teamed up with Fulford Heating & Air once again this holiday season to give away a brand new Rheem energy efficient heating and air conditioning system.

A panel of community volunteers evaluated online entries from hopeful contestants, and WWAY’s very own Randy Aldridge surprised the lucky winners, Adam Merritt and his family.

Merritt, who’s wife entered the family into the contest, was both shocked and delighted.

“I’m speechless. I’m really — I’m shaking to be honest with you. Absolutely speechless. This is probably by far the best Christmas we could’ve had. We were going to see the Festival of Lights in Myrtle Beach and she popped up on the news and was reading the article and decided to enter while we were driving.”

This happy holiday surprise wouldn’t be possible without Fulford Heating & Air, Cotton Electric, and Rheem Heating and Air Products, and WWAY is thrilled to have been a part of it.