Suspect killed in New Hanover home invasion identified

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Investigators have identified a man who killed during a home invasion Christmas Eve.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Hakim Hanifah, 31, was one of the men who broke into a mobile home at 115 Silver Lake Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the suspects and the homeowner shot at each other. Hanifah was shot and killed.

Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says deputies are looking for at least one other suspect.

Hakim Hanifah (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)

Hakim Hanifah (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)

Brewer says Hanifah was a validated gang member.

In 2009, Hanifah pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. A judge later sentenced him to eight years in prison. That charge stemmed from a January 2008 investigation of several shootings involving gang members. He was also accused of punching a prison guard on Christmas Eve 2009, because he was not happy with the amount of food he was served.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

David Wayne Gore
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New Hanover business owner to face murder charge after Bladen shooting
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Feds charge man, say he sprayed a foul liquid at supermarket
Read More»
A NC Highway Patrol trooper broke his arm after crashing while trying to pull over a speeding car in Charlotte on Dec. 26, 2017. (Photo: WSOC)
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trooper trying to catch reckless driver breaks arm in crash
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments