Man accused of fatal Bladen Co. shooting expected in court Thursday

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says a New Hanover County business owner is expected to turn himself in Thursday to face new charges.

Investigators say 57-year-old David Gore will face a murder charge after a weekend shooting.

The sheriff’s office says Gore, who owns a shop where a boat was stolen last week, went searching for the boat in Bladen County and found two men at an abandoned lumber mill.

The sheriff says that’s where gore shot Allen Blanchard, 34,  in the head. Blanchard died Monday, according to sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Larry Guyton.

Gore was originally arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

A sheriff’s spokesman says his charges should be upgraded to include murder.

