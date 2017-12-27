Grinchy game: SC lottery error yielded false wins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials say a computer glitch mistakenly left some people playing a holiday game with what looked like winning tickets.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says its computer vendor Intralot had a programming error on Christmas Day. The problem means that more people playing the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play terminal-generated game won the top prize of $500 than should have been allowed.

People holding winning tickets say they got error messages when trying to claim their prizes.

Lottery officials say they’re reviewing the problem. In the meantime, officials say anyone who bought a Holiday Cash Add-A-Play ticket on Monday between 5:51 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. should hold onto it.

