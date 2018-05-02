CAA honors Seahawk Women’s Doubles team

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – The UNCW women’s tennis doubles team of Maddy Muller-Hughes and Sabrina Barisano has been named First-Team All-Conference by the Colonial Athletic Association.

The league announced its post-season honors early Wednesday following balloting by the head coaches.

Muller-Hughes, a freshman from Perth, Australia, and Barisano, a junior from Yonkers, N.Y., carved out a 6-3 record at the top of the lineup for the Seahawks and third-year Head Coach Hans Olsen .

“Congratulations to Sabrina and Maddy on being selected to the All-Conference team,” said Olsen. “They complement each other really well on the doubles court and played some high quality doubles throughout the season.”