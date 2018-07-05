Late candidacy could help Democrats with NC Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A last-minute candidacy for the North Carolina Supreme Court has the potential to dilute votes cast by Republicans this fall for the seat and boost chances for the Democrats to expand their majority on the court.

Raleigh attorney Chris Anglin filed on the last day of filing last week as a registered Republican. That means three people are now running for the seat held by another Republican, Justice Barbara Jackson. Civil rights lawyer Anita Earls is running as a Democrat.

Lawmakers decided to cancel this year’s judicial primaries, so there was no limit on the number of members of the same party that could run. The person with the most votes wins.

Jackson has the endorsement of the state Republican Party. Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court.

