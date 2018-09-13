New Bern TV station evacuates as Florence’s surge nears

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) — A North Carolina TV news station has evacuated its building due to rising waters from Hurricane Florence.

New Bern’s WCTI-TV NewsChannel 12 posted on Facebook on Thursday night that employees had to abandon the studio for the “first time in history.”

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for the ABC affiliate said that roads around the building were flooding.

New Bern is a city along the Neuse River and is near the Atlantic coast, about 90 miles northeast of Wilmington.

The station said on Facebook that it was broadcasting its sister station WPDE-TV’s coverage of the storm.

