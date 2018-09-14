President Trump planning trip to check on Florence recovery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — President Donald Trump is planning a trip to check out the damage left behind by Hurricane Florence.

“The president is expected to travel to areas affected by the storm early to middle of next week, once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “We will keep you posted when we have details.”

- Advertisement -

Florence made landfall early this morning as a Category 1 storm near Wrightsville Beach, but it’s slow movement and heavy rains have cause deadly flooding, storm surge and other issues across North Carolina.

This evening the National Hurricane Center downgraded Florence to a tropical storm as it moved into South Carolina.