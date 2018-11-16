Wilmington Best Buy opens for first time since Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Best Buy has been booming with business today; its first day back open since Hurricane Florence.

The store opened at 10 a.m. after being closed for two months because of extensive water damage from Florence.

- Advertisement -

Customers arrived ready to start their Christmas shopping.

While the store was closed, Best Buy paid its workers to help families around the Cape Fear.

With Black Friday a week away, Best Buy Team Leader Dan Ludwig says they are ready.

Related Article: Brunswick Nuclear Plant shutting down

“Our employees are so just stoked to be back at work,” Ludwig said. “It’s just one of those things that our humbling experience of volunteering, it’s just great to see smiles back at Best Buy. Everybody’s working together as a team.”

Best Buy’s Wilmington store will be open on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Wilmington store recently held a hiring fair to look for seasonal workers after the company said it would hire thousands of people nationwide for the holiday shopping season.