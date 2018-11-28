Eric Reid says he’s being excessively drug tested by NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eric Reid says he’s being targeted by the NFL because of his pending collusion case after being drug tested five times since signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27.

Drug screenings throughout the NFL are random, but the Panthers safety says this year for him it has been “excessive.” He says in a normal 17-week season he’s tested “maybe twice.”

Reid believes the extra tests are related to fallout from his collusion case against the NFL which alleges owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

Reid says “this doesn’t surprise me coming from them.”

The safety says he doesn’t have anything to hide since he’s never failed a drug test, but added it needs to be talked about because “it’s like stop-and-frisk — it’s just wrong.”