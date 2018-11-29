RECOUNT UNDERWAY: Who will be the next Columbus County Sheriff?

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Election Day was more than three weeks ago and yet a race in Columbus county is still not over.

Ballots are still being counted, but we’re being told we will not have an official winner of the sheriff’s race until Friday.

- Advertisement -

On November 6, Sheriff Lewis Hatcher lost to Jody Greene by 34 votes. After votes were canvassed last Monday, Hatcher requested a recount.

That recount started Thursday morning.

There were 12 teams of two feeding ballots into 12 machines with observers, but that number has now dropped to just one team.

All precincts including one stop sites and absentee by mail and provisional ballots have been counted.

“For Sheriff Hatcher, all the numbers are the same,” Election Specialist Portia Bowen said. “For Jody Greene, he’s got one less in P11 and one less on 22A south Whiteville. So right now instead of it being Jody ahead 34 he’s ahead 32.”

Bowen could not give a definite reason why two extra votes for Greene were initially counted.

They ended at 7 p.m. Thursday and will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.