HIV Survivor: HIV/AIDS “is not a death sentence”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — December 1 marked the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day. It is the international day of AIDS awareness and a day to remember those lost to the disease.

Doctors, nurses, activists, community leaders and Cape Fear residents filled the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, dressed in red Saturday morning.

Seeds of Healing organized the inaugural Red Ribbon Brunch to to reshape the stigma in Wilmington.

“In North Carolina, where I’ve lived now for the last five years, there’s a little bit more stigma associated with HIV. We need to work a little harder in making sure people understand HIV isn’t a death sentence,” said Edward Adams, a 35-year HIV survivor.

“We want to make sure that the community knows that HIV epidemic is not going, people are still at risk. We want people to know there are resources that exist in our community there are people that have compassion to care for you, there is access to medication,” said Leshonda Wallace, the Executive Director of Seed of Healing.

More than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS. Seeds of Healing is working to make the community more aware of these deadly diseases.

If you want to join in on the cause, March 23 is the HIV/AIDS walk.