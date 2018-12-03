New telemedicine program for hospice patients

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some great news for people in Brunswick County, today. Southport’s Dosher Memorial Hospital is bringing new technology to better serve hospice patients. The telemedicine program will give them access to overnight care by a remote doctor.

The hospital is partnering with Eagle Telemedicine to offer the new program. Doctors Schmoke and Meachem will examine patients from 7 am to 7 pm seven days a week. The new tool will serve patients overnight.

- Advertisement -

A Dosher nurse will accompany the telemedicine exam. The easy-to-use service gives the patient real-time help.

“They’ll call Eagle Telemedicine and they’ll be a doctor away at a different site but whose picture is visualized right here,” said Schmoke. “[They will be] able to see and hear with cameras and talk with the patient.”

Dr. Schmoke says the service is a winner and a huge advancement for a rural hospital.

The telemedicine services are scheduled to start December 12th.