Republicans, Democrats disagree on election fraud investigation in Bladen County

RALEIGH (WTVD/WWAY) — Republicans and Democrats continue to disagree on how to properly investigate voting irregularities in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Three Republican State Senators called on Gov. Roy Cooper to appoint a bipartisan taskforce to investigate the voting irregularities in the election between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready.

Immediately following the Republicans, NC Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin said Republicans are doing everything they can to distract from the issue at hand.

Republican State Senators Dan Bishop (Mecklenburg), Tommy Tucker (Union), and Paul Newton (Cabarrus) said Thursday they supported a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the 9th District Congressional election.

The North Carolina Board of Elections (NCBOE) voted against certifying the 9th District’s election because of ongoing investigations into election fraud.

Harris is leading McCready by 905 votes. However, there are claims of “numerous irregularities” and “concerted fraudulent activities related to absentee mail ballots.”

"It makes me sick. We need to get to the bottom of this in a transparent and bipartisan way," Tucker said. "Any fraud is unacceptable in the state." Bishop and Newton joined Tucker in calling on the governor to create a taskforce that has the authority to get to the bottom of the 9th District's election. However, Goodman said the call for a new bipartisan taskforce by Republicans is nothing more than another attempt to distract citizens from what's happening.