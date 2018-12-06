Voter ID implementing bill finalized, heads to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized legislation implementing the voter photo identification mandate approved in a statewide referendum last month.

The Senate voted 25-7 on Thursday to accept House changes to the measure and sent it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a voter ID opponent. Republicans in charge of the legislature can override a Cooper veto if they stay united.

- Advertisement -

Senate Democrats urged GOP colleagues to delay the vote until an investigation into absentee ballot fraud in the 9th Congressional District is complete. The measure directs state election officials to set rules requiring mail-in ballot requesters to provide ID.

Thursday’s vote led about 50 protesters to chant outside the House and Senate gallery in opposition. They left when police told them to quiet down or face arrest.