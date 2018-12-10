The Latest: Police say driver killed by falling tree

MATTHEWS, NC (AP) Authorities in North Carolina say a driver was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle.

Police in the Charlotte suburb of Matthews said Sunday that the vehicle was traveling down a street when the tree fell on it. A passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the driver.

After being struck by the tree, the vehicle traveled onto the front lawn of Matthews Church of God and struck the church, causing minor damage.

North Carolina has been pummeled by a winter storm this weekend and officials have urged drivers to stay off the road.