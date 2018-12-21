2 Robeson Co. deputies suspended in case linked to NC teen’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (AP/WWAY) — Two Robeson COunty sheriff’s deputies have been suspended for not following up on evidence linking a 2016 rape to a released felon now accused in the death of a teenage girl.

News outlets report the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Maj. Anthony Thompson and Sgt. Darryl McPhatter were suspended pending an internal investigation.

Hania Aguilar, 13, was kidnapped from outside her home Nov. 5 as she waited to go to school. Twenty-two days later, she was found dead in Robeson County.

Michael Ray McLellan faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping, and more in connection to Aguilar’s case.

Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said McLellan should have been behind bars in 2018 and never had a chance to harm Aguilar.