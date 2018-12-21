Comic, dinner theater and brass band offer great entertainment options

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From a nationally touring comic to a show featuring a private investigator with the holiday blues, there is no short supply of entertainment options this weekend in Wilmington.

StarNews Features Reporter John Staton appeared Friday on WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina to tells us more about them.

Comic Cliff Cash will be at Bourgie Nights Friday and Saturday. A North Carolina native born in a small Southern town, Cash is sure to give you a few chuckles. This event will benefit Toys for Tots and Good Shepherd House.

“He’s a Southern comic for sure, a little bit of a different twist than maybe you might expect but he’ll break out in to a Southern preacher voice, the Redneck voice,” he said.

If you’re in the mood for live theatre your options are limited but this is the last weekend to see ‘Christmas Cactus’ at TheatreNow.

“Its kind of a play on A Christmas Carol,” Staton said. “Its a holiday mystery, comedy romance, there’s a bunch of stuff going on.”

Cathy Sanborn Street portrays the lead character, ‘Cactus’, a private investigator with the holiday blues.

“All of this stuff comes to a head on Christmas Eve when two guys break into her office and she has to solve a mystery and prove their innocence,” Staton said.

You can catch the show Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $22-48.

If you’re in the mood for holiday music, head over to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church to hear the River City Brass in concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“They will be doing their Christmas ‘brasstacular,’ and will be a mix of popular and sacred tunes,” Staton said.

St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church is located at 1416 Market Street in Wilmington. According to the group’s website, their repertoire includes American tunes, Big Band, swing, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood favorites. The concert is free but donations are accepted.

This will also be the last weekend of Ted’s Fun on the River.

“Ted’s is a great little place at the foot of Castle Street near the river and they’ve been doing live music for about five nights a week for eight or nine years and they’re going to call it quits,” he said. “The couple that runs is getting a little older and want to spend a little more time with family, but it will be a big blow out this weekend.”

The venue is described as Wilmington’s premiere listening room and an official Woodsongs Coffee House. You’ll find them located across from the municipal boat ramp at Dram Tree Park.

Finally, HR is a legendary Rock and Roll singer who transitioned into Reggae music.

“He’s been doing this for a couple of decades and he’s fantastic,” Staton said.

He’ll be performing at Reggies 42nd Street Tavern at 1514 South 42nd Street in Wilmington.