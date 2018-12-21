SBOE: “By law, Lewis Hatcher is still Columbus County sheriff”

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State Board of Elections says today, Lewis Hatcher is still the sheriff of Columbus County, even as questions remain about what will happen next.

On Thursday, we learned that Jody Greene should not have been sworn in December 3 because there were still pending protests, and an election certificate had not been issued. Those protests concern Greene’s residency, and an issue at a Tabor City polling location on election day.

The State Board of Elections says what happens next is for the county to determine.

County manager Mike Stephens said Thursday he had not been contacted by the state board, but Patrick Gannon with the state board said today that the county knows the law.

We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.