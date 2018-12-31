Blueberry drop aims to help those impacted by Florence

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You know about the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, the acorn drop in Raleigh, and even the beach ball drop on Pleasure Island. But what about a blueberry drop?

Burgaw is known for their annual blueberry festival in June, and this year they decided to make that part of their new year celebration.

- Advertisement -

They dropped a giant blueberry on New Year’s Eve at 7:00 p.m., which is midnight Greenwich Mean Time.

Organizers estimate about 1,000 people came to the first-time event. At least one of the vendors even ran out of food.

It was held at the historic Train Depot in downtown Burgaw.

Related Article: Update on Hurricane Florence aftermath in Brunswick County

Pender County Parks and Recreation supervisor Zachary White, says they wanted it to be a way for families to have some fun after the devastation of Hurricane Florence.

“2018 had been a rough year for Pender County, so we looked at this as an outlet for people to come have some good, free, family fun right here in Burgaw and in Pender County,” said White.

There was live music by an Eagles tribute band, plenty of food vendors, fire twirlers, a photo area, and more.

“Burgaw is considered a blueberry town. We have the blueberry festival every June. And then we have the blueberry farms,” said White.

There were t-shirts and other merchandise for sale, with the proceeds benefiting families impacted by Florence.

“I like the food, I just had a bunch of donuts. My favorite part is probably seeing the blueberry drop,” said one little girl.

White says he hopes it will become a tradition for years to come. And judging by the amount of people who attended, that may just happen.