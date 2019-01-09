Death investigation leads to chase, wreck in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY NEWS) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a chase that ended in a crash on Ocean Highway this morning.
A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a death investigation involving two victims this morning in the Shallotte area led to a law enforcement pursuit that ended in a crash on Ocean Highway W.
Authorities said they have the person they believe to be the suspect in custody.
We will have more details as they become available.