Death investigation leads to chase, wreck in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY NEWS) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a chase that ended in a crash on Ocean Highway this morning.

A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a death investigation involving two victims this morning in the Shallotte area led to a law enforcement pursuit that ended in a crash on Ocean Highway W.

- Advertisement -

Authorities said they have the person they believe to be the suspect in custody.

We will have more details as they become available.