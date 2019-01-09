ILM set new passenger record in 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport today said it set a new record for passengers served in 2018.

According to a news release, ILM’s saw 934,058 people fly in or out of the Port City last year. That’s a 12-percent increase from a then record 836,589 passengers served in 2017.

- Advertisement -

“2018 has been a year of unprecedented growth,” Airport Director Julie Wilsey said in a release. “We acknowledge the investment our airline partners made at ILM.”

ILM credits the growth in part to the addition of United as a third carrier joining Delta and American. United began nonstop service in April 2018 between ILM and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) as well as Washington-Dulles (IAD). American Airlines expanded its nonstop service as well, with new service between ILM and Chicago O’Hare during the summer season, as well as year-round daily nonstop service to Reagan National (DCA) and the expansion of season service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to daily year-round service starting late last year.

ILM is looking for more growth in the future as it begins expansion and upgrades at the airport.

“With our terminal expansion underway, and the continued support from our growing community, we look forward to our next milestone of 1 million passengers,” Wilsey said.

A NCDOT report released this week says ILM provides 12,960 jobs, $66.8 million in state and local taxes, and has an overall economic output of nearly $1.8 billion.