Community gathers for peaceful protest, calling it ‘Justice for Brandon Webster’

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The community gathered together in Shallotte Friday evening for a peaceful protest that organizers called “justice for Brandon Webster.”

Webster was shot when he allegedly sped toward Trooper S. A. Collins while fleeing a traffic stop near the Civietown Mini Mart. Highway Patrol says Webster drove away from the scene and later died from his injuries at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

The protest started off at Mulberry Park. The group marched to the intersection of Mulberry Street and Main Street, went a quarter of mile down Main Street, and then around to return to Mulberry Park.

Those who participated chanted “No Justice, No Peace, Brandon Webster” during the march.

Event organizer and personal friend of Webster, Jaquan Brooks, says he organized the protest because he does not believe trooper S.A. Collins was justified in shooting Webster.

“There’s no telling how I would respond if somebody jump out the car with they gun aimed at me. I might be in shock, like, my first thought is to get away, and that might be his thought,” said Brooks.

Highway patrol says Webster accelerated his truck toward the trooper. That’s when he fired at Webster.

“He should have just gotten back in his car and chased him like they did the other guy that murdered two people the other day and they got him on the high speed chase,” said Brooks.

There was police presence there and patrol cars were at different points of the march, but no violence broke out.

A candlelight vigil was held on January 6 for Webster.

The SBI has finished conducting interviews in their investigation of Tpr. Collins.

The SBI says they are still waiting on the autopsy and toxicology report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Once those reports are back, they will then turn everything over to the District Attorney’s office for review.

Collins was placed on administrative duty after the shooting.