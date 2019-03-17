It’s a boy! April the giraffe gives birth to another calf

TAMPA (WFLA) – Animal lovers around the world are in for an exciting St.Patrick’s Day weekend! April the giraffe gave birth to her baby giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A hoof emerged shortly before 11 a.m. By 11:45 a.m., two hooves could be seen. And April gave birth to a male calf at approximately 12:43 p.m., the park said in a news release.

“Success! With an average 15-month gestation, we are thankful to have a healthy calf on the ground, nursing and bonding with mom. With wild giraffe numbers plummeting annually, every calf born counts,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Captive management programs, with successful propagation initiatives, hold the bloodlines that can someday repopulate natural ranges, should we as humans learn to preserve and protect natural environments and their inhabitants. We are happy to be doing our part, as a small piece in a much larger puzzle that is conservation!”