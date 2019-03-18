Man to drink only beer during Lent

NEWTOWN, OH (WKRC) — The season of Lent means Christians are fasting and giving up certain pleasures or vices.

One Ohio man is taking a page from history. For 46 days, Del Hall is drinking only beer.

- Advertisement -

“I’m going to have all styles of beer,” the worker said about the fast.

Beer will be the only thing on Hall’s menu and he won’t have solid food until Easter Sunday.

Hall says he’s taking a nod from monks in the 1600’s that would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

Related Article: Couple stops to honor flag that was ripped down

“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it,” Hall said. “So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent.”

Read more here.