Holden Beach man held without bond in wife’s murder

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The GPS inside a Ford f150 is what led investigators to Sampson County, where the body of Judy Brock Brown was found on Wednesday.

That’s what prosecutors revealed during a court appearance for her husband, Phillip Harry Brock, 71, who is charged with her murder.

Prosecutor Glenn Emery say Phillip Brock called in the Silver Alert for his wife over the weekend, but Judy Brock did not have a cognitive impairment.

Emery said Brock disabled the GPS on his phone and tried to do the same thing on his truck.

Investigators were able to use the date on the truck to determine it was driven to a wooded area in Sampson County on Friday, which is the same day Brock said he last saw his wife.

According to online records, Phillip Brock was a registered forester with the State of North Carolina.

Brock is charged with first degree murder. He will remain in jail without bond. A probable cause hearing is set for April 2.