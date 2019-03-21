What Did We Miss? ‘Flintstone House’ angers neighbors and town officials

‘What Did We Miss?’ is where you can catch more obscure stories. Comedian Wills Maxwell covers the strange news that WWAY did not report. This week’s stories are:

A meteor exploded in Earth’s atmosphere last December and we just found out.

A racing pigeon was sold at an auction for $1.4 million.

A woman is being sued for putting up dinosaur statues at her ‘Flintstones’ inspired home.

